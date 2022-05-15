Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kirin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of KNBWY stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Kirin has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

