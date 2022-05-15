Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KIII stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.