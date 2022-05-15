KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $20.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.42. 1,982,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,756. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.31 and its 200 day moving average is $376.98. KLA has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in KLA by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 41,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

