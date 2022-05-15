Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,747. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

