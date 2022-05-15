Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $73,802,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $61,738,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

