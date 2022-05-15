Komodo Trading 34.7% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00351228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00063809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00070696 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,714,848 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

