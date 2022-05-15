Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3593 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $36.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($215.79) to €182.00 ($191.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($203.16) to €189.00 ($198.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($174.74) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

