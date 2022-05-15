Kryptomon (KMON) Price Down 44.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $232,775.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00528199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,758.31 or 2.00393203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

