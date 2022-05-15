Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

KLIC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

