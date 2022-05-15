KUN Hits Market Capitalization of $36,382.89 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for $18.19 or 0.00059992 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $36,382.89 and $86.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00521468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.10 or 1.97870681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004660 BTC.

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

