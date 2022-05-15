LABS Group (LABS) 1-Day Volume Hits $109,236.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $109,236.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 46.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00530756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,618.39 or 2.00487924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004752 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

