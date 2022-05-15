LABS Group Trading Down 48.5% Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $35,290.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00500465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037598 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,672.94 or 1.88858142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

