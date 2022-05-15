Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,146. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

