Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 659.67 ($8.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.63) to GBX 731 ($9.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.09) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.15), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($533,224.35). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($61,575.39).

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 393 ($4.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,844. The firm has a market cap of £958.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 709 ($8.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 473.92.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

