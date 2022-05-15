Landshare Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $25,251.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00105664 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,806,706 coins and its circulating supply is 2,248,546 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

