LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

LCI Industries stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

