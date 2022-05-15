LCMS (LCMS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $70.00

LCMS (LCMS) traded 161.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. LCMS has a market cap of $10,433.46 and $70.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LCMS has traded 3,269.3% higher against the dollar. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00526323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,409.53 or 1.91380208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004710 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCMS directly using US dollars.

