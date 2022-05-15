Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEE. Noble Financial started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:LEE opened at $21.13 on Friday. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director David T. Pearson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $28,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $12,818,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 49.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.