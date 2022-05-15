Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:LMPMY)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.74.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.