Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:LMPMY)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.74.
