Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

May 15th, 2022

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 129,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Legrand has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

