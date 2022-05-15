Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,395 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Leslie’s worth $25,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $18.97. 1,750,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,613. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

