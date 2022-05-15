LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 651.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LG Display by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LPL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 495,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,490. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. LG Display has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.