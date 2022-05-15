Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Buys $33,228.00 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

