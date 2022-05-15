Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
