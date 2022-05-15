Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.