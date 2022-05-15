Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.56.
About Life Healthcare Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Healthcare Group (LTGHY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.