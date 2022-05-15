Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

