Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 2,864,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,259. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.10. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

