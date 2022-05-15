Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Limbach has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth $67,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

