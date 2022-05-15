Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) versus 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Financial Analysis

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -22.60% -24.22% -10.80% 36Kr -28.24% -28.63% -18.23%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Limelight Networks and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 1 5 1 2.75 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Limelight Networks currently has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 62.82%. 36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 689.47%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $217.63 million 2.16 -$54.76 million ($0.39) -8.72 36Kr $49.71 million 0.59 -$13.88 million ($0.33) -2.30

36Kr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats 36Kr on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

