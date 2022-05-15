Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €321.38 ($338.29).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($336.84) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($363.16) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($370.53) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

LIN stock traded up €9.70 ($10.21) during trading on Friday, reaching €297.85 ($313.53). The company had a trading volume of 879,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 52 week low of €236.75 ($249.21) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($325.63). The company has a market cap of $149.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of €286.22 and a 200 day moving average of €284.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

