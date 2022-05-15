LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,693,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,162. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 1,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,926,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LiqTech International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About LiqTech International (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

