LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $34,903.44 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LKQ stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.