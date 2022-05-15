LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $34,903.44 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
LKQ stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
