Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.57 ($0.69).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLOY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.64) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($289,730.00). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,602.88).

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.91 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 43.88 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 134,574,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,780,703. The stock has a market cap of £30.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

