LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.49

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $1.14. LM Funding America shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 194,259 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 448.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LM Funding America by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

