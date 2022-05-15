$LONDON Price Tops $0.0030 (LONDON)

$LONDON (LONDON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. $LONDON has a market cap of $135,612.60 and $5.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get $LONDON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00526012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035737 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,611.36 or 1.98475020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.