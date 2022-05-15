Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the April 15th total of 658,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Longeveron news, insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,133,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Longeveron by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 869,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,328. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,305.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Longeveron will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

