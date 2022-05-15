Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $222.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

