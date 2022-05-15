LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,602 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of LPL Financial worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $11,232,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,173. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.69 and its 200-day moving average is $174.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

