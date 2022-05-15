LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,960,000 after buying an additional 991,811 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,466,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.