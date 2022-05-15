Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Director Purchases $26,730.00 in Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,580.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $307.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

