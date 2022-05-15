MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 846,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,688. The stock has a market cap of $255.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

