Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.