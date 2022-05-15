Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,222. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

