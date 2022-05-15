Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 340 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,194,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

