Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 785 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Raymond James increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

