Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 521 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $341,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 16.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 105.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.77. 2,373,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,491. Accenture plc has a one year low of $274.79 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

