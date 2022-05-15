Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 365,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

