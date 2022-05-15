Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $378,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $38.21. 22,997,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,482,734. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

