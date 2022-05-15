Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $436,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.03. The company had a trading volume of 482,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

