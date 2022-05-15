Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $57,430,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,580,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $19,567,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 711,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,395. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

