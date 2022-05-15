Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

QUAL traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.22. 1,926,195 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20.

